CreativeOne Wealth LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Gold Trust $IAU

CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 328,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 68,648 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $23,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Traub Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 436.3% during the third quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC now owns 429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. 59.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Positive Sentiment: Weak U.S. payrolls and other downbeat economic data have boosted safe‑haven demand for gold, supporting flows into gold ETFs such as IAU. Read More.

Shares of iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $96.98 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $54.34 and a 1 year high of $104.40. The firm has a market cap of $81.89 billion, a PE ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.65.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust. The sponsor of the Trust is iShares Delaware Trust Sponsor LLC (the Sponsor), which is an indirect subsidiary of BlackRock, Inc The trustee of the Trust is The Bank of New York Mellon (the Trustee) and the custodian of the Trust is JPMorgan Chase Bank N.A., London branch (the Custodian).

