CreativeOne Wealth LLC Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF $BNDX

CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,017,488 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,052 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. CreativeOne Wealth LLC owned about 0.07% of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF worth $50,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ameriflex Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 369.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. now owns 672 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Abound Wealth Management acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 5,650.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $43,000.

Shares of NASDAQ BNDX opened at $48.44 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.20 and a fifty-two week high of $49.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.13.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a $0.0998 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

