CreativeOne Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF $EFA

CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,985 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $7,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. MMA Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA opened at $98.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $72.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.84. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $72.14 and a 52 week high of $105.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.47.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance. The Index includes stocks from Europe, Australasia and the Far East. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.