CreativeOne Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,641 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,118 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 1.1% of CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $43,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nvwm LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 210.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Winnow Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. Conquis Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 51.6% in the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. 70.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 1.3%

IVV stock opened at $675.40 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $484.00 and a twelve month high of $700.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $690.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $678.25. The stock has a market cap of $742.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The component stocks are weighted according to the total float-adjusted market value of their outstanding shares. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.