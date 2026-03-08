CreativeOne Wealth LLC Grows Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF $SPYG

CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 136.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 125,527 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 72,437 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $13,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Clayton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 138.0% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYG opened at $102.12 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $105.76 and a 200-day moving average of $105.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 1.11. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $68.65 and a 12 month high of $109.63.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Growth Index measures the performance of the growth sector in the United States equity market. The selection universe for the S&P 500 Index includes all the United States common equities.

