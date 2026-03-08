CreativeOne Wealth LLC Has $7.21 Million Position in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 15.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,649 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,438 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $7,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 168,960,500 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $47,518,451,000 after purchasing an additional 4,681,626 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Oracle by 1.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,459,391 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $16,060,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252,723 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Oracle in the second quarter valued at $4,275,378,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Oracle by 0.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,938,457 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,357,572,000 after purchasing an additional 98,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Oracle by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,315,180 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,473,838,000 after buying an additional 147,367 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. DA Davidson raised Oracle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Citizens Jmp dropped their target price on Oracle from $342.00 to $285.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Finally, HSBC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $382.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.09.

Oracle Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $152.95 on Friday. Oracle Corporation has a 52-week low of $118.86 and a 52-week high of $345.72. The stock has a market cap of $439.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.75, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $169.72 and its 200-day moving average is $220.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $16.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.19 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 70.60% and a net margin of 25.28%.Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 9th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 9th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 37.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oracle news, EVP Douglas A. Kehring sold 35,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.89, for a total transaction of $6,821,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 33,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,555,709.82. The trade was a 50.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mark Hura sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.89, for a total transaction of $2,953,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 234,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,087,420.53. This represents a 6.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 72,223 shares of company stock valued at $13,689,064. 40.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle’s product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

