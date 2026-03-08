CreativeOne Wealth LLC Increases Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF $AGG

CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,854 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,461 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $7,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 238.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after buying an additional 7,030 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 3,044 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,904,000. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 49,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,873,000 after acquiring an additional 4,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,180,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the period. 83.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG opened at $100.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $138.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $100.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.26. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $96.15 and a 52-week high of $101.46.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

