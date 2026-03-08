Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Has $2.61 Million Stock Position in Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. $ST

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. (NYSE:ST – Free Report) by 24.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,547 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,800 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. owned about 0.06% of Sensata Technologies worth $2,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 659.7% in the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 904 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp bought a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. True Wealth Design LLC raised its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 62.6% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 244.4% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 15,787.5% in the third quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,271 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares during the period. 99.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ST. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Sensata Technologies from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Sensata Technologies from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sensata Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.20.

In related news, EVP Lynne J. Caljouw sold 2,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total value of $93,674.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 64,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,403,421.20. The trade was a 3.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Sensata Technologies stock opened at $33.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 173.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.16. Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. has a twelve month low of $17.32 and a twelve month high of $39.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.57.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $917.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $911.03 million. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. Sensata Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.810-0.850 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Sensata Technologies Holding N.V. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 11th. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 252.63%.

Sensata Technologies Holdings N.V. is a global industrial technology company specializing in the design, development and manufacture of sensors and electrical protection solutions. The company’s product portfolio includes pressure, temperature, position, speed, current and magnetic sensors, as well as circuit breakers and other protection devices. Sensata’s offerings serve a wide array of end markets, with a particularly strong presence in automotive original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), industrial automation, heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC), commercial aerospace and renewable energy sectors.

Headquartered in Attleboro, Massachusetts, Sensata operates a network of manufacturing and engineering facilities across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Latin America.

