Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Lowers Stake in Travel + Leisure Co. $TNL

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Free Report) by 17.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 63,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,523 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. owned about 0.10% of Travel + Leisure worth $3,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Travel + Leisure by 209.4% during the third quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 16,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 10,901 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,563,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Travel + Leisure by 32.4% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC increased its position in Travel + Leisure by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 6,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Travel + Leisure during the third quarter valued at $239,000. Institutional investors own 87.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Travel + Leisure from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Travel + Leisure from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Travel + Leisure in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Citigroup reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Travel + Leisure in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Citizens Jmp raised their price objective on shares of Travel + Leisure from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.90.

Travel + Leisure Trading Down 3.1%

Shares of TNL opened at $73.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.18. Travel + Leisure Co. has a 12 month low of $37.77 and a 12 month high of $81.00.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 47.77% and a net margin of 5.74%.The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 6.46 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michael Dean Brown sold 66,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.03, for a total transaction of $4,949,645.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 427,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,671,588.63. The trade was a 13.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Amandine Robin-Caplan sold 3,904 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total transaction of $291,277.44. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 96,702 shares of company stock worth $7,182,383 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

Travel + Leisure Profile

Travel + Leisure Co (NYSE: TNL) is a leisure travel company headquartered in Orlando, Florida, that specializes in vacation ownership, membership programs and branded travel experiences. The company operates an extensive portfolio of vacation clubs and destination services, offering members access to resorts, hotels, cruises and guided tours in markets around the world. Through its flagship membership brands, Travel + Leisure Co provides curated vacation packages, exchange services and unique travel itineraries that cater to both individual and family travelers.

In addition to its membership offerings, Travel + Leisure Co manages a network of resort properties and hospitality assets across North America, the Caribbean, Europe and Asia-Pacific.

Further Reading

