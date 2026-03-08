Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Raises Position in Veralto Corporation $VLTO

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Veralto Corporation (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 166.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,997 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,464 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Veralto were worth $3,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Veralto alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in Veralto in the third quarter valued at about $337,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Veralto by 10.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,381,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,314,000 after acquiring an additional 130,657 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Veralto by 6.4% during the third quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 8,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Veralto by 12.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,194,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,738,000 after acquiring an additional 248,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Veralto by 164.9% during the third quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 9,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 5,603 shares in the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veralto Price Performance

Veralto stock opened at $94.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $97.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.67. Veralto Corporation has a 1 year low of $83.86 and a 1 year high of $110.11.

Veralto Announces Dividend

Veralto ( NYSE:VLTO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. Veralto had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 35.77%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Veralto has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.100-4.200 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.970-1.010 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Veralto Corporation will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. Veralto’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Veralto in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. UBS Group set a $102.00 price target on shares of Veralto and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Veralto from $111.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird set a $108.00 price objective on shares of Veralto in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Veralto in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.22.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Veralto

Veralto Profile

(Free Report)

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands. This segment provides water solutions, including chemical reagents, services, and digital solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Veralto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veralto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.