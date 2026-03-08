Danuta Gray Acquires 750 Shares of Croda International (LON:CRDA) Stock

Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA – Get Free Report) insider Danuta Gray acquired 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,788 per share, for a total transaction of £20,910.
LON:CRDA opened at GBX 2,798.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.76, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.96. Croda International Plc has a 52-week low of GBX 2,426.77 and a 52-week high of GBX 3,324. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,852.95 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,763.44.
Croda International (LON:CRDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported GBX 146.20 earnings per share for the quarter. Croda International had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 2.82%. On average, research analysts expect that Croda International Plc will post 181.8307268 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Founded in 1925 with the aim of turning bio-based raw materials into innovative ingredients, Croda International is a speciality chemicals company focused on consumer care and life sciences markets. The company is focused on creating, making and selling innovative ingredients that deliver real benefits to a diverse range of customers and employs more than 6,000 people around the world. Sustainability is a core part of the Groups strategy with a commitment to be Climate, Land and People positive by 2030.
