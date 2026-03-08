David John Braben Sells 7,500 Shares of Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV) Stock

Frontier Developments plc (LON:FDEV – Get Free Report) insider David John Braben sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 382, for a total transaction of £28,650.

David John Braben also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 3rd, David John Braben sold 7,000 shares of Frontier Developments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 380, for a total value of £26,600.

On Monday, March 2nd, David John Braben sold 5,000 shares of Frontier Developments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 390, for a total value of £19,500.

On Friday, February 27th, David John Braben sold 10,000 shares of Frontier Developments stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 407, for a total value of £40,700.

On Thursday, February 26th, David John Braben sold 15,000 shares of Frontier Developments stock. The stock was sold at an average price of £401.61, for a total value of £6,024,150.

Frontier Developments Stock Up 0.6%

LON FDEV opened at GBX 380.84 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 447.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 456.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.71. The firm has a market cap of £137.72 million, a PE ratio of 7.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.03. Frontier Developments plc has a 52 week low of GBX 180 and a 52 week high of GBX 588.56.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Frontier Developments ( LON:FDEV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 14th. The company reported GBX 21.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Frontier Developments had a net margin of 19.43% and a return on equity of 21.13%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Frontier Developments plc will post 7.0917759 earnings per share for the current year.

FDEV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Frontier Developments from GBX 550 to GBX 600 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Frontier Developments to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from GBX 580 to GBX 605 in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 608.33.

About Frontier Developments

Frontier is a leading independent developer and publisher of video games for PC and console, creating immersive and fun gameplay, with unparalleled artistic quality.

At Frontier, we specialise in creating endless possibilities in playful, fun and creative worlds. From some of the world’s biggest licensed entertainment and sporting franchises, to intricately crafted worlds where players can explore and make their mark, our games are all underpinned by our unwavering passion for creating compelling and innovative experiences that continue to inspire and delight our players.

We have created games that have defined genres, been critically acclaimed, and reached many millions of players.

