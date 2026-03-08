David Kidd Buys 5,000 Shares of Mid Wynd International Inv Tr (LON:MWY) Stock

Mid Wynd International Inv Tr (LON:MWY – Get Free Report) insider David Kidd bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 742 per share, for a total transaction of £37,100.

Mid Wynd International Inv Tr Price Performance

Mid Wynd International Inv Tr stock opened at GBX 738 on Friday. Mid Wynd International Inv Tr has a one year low of GBX 628 and a one year high of GBX 804. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 761.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 768.52. The company has a market capitalization of £234.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.95 and a beta of 0.55.

Mid Wynd International Inv Tr (LON:MWY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported GBX 1.67 earnings per share for the quarter. Mid Wynd International Inv Tr had a negative return on equity of 4.04% and a net margin of 130.30%.

About Mid Wynd International Inv Tr

Mid Wynd International Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Artemis Fund Managers Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in stocks of companies across diversified market capitalizations. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the FTSE World Index. Mid Wynd International Investment Trust plc was formed on October 21, 1981 and is domiciled in the United Kingdom.

