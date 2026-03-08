Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $231.59 Million Stock Position in ResMed Inc. $RMD

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 846,134 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 49,540 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.58% of ResMed worth $231,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its stake in ResMed by 1,433.3% during the 3rd quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 92 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in ResMed in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ResMed by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 132 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of ResMed during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, IMA Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of ResMed by 52.7% during the third quarter. IMA Advisory Services Inc. now owns 139 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. 54.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ResMed stock opened at $252.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $255.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $260.03. ResMed Inc. has a twelve month low of $199.92 and a twelve month high of $293.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 3.06.

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.13. ResMed had a net margin of 27.53% and a return on equity of 25.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 12th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.74%.

RMD has been the subject of several research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on ResMed from $311.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on ResMed from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on ResMed from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price objective on shares of ResMed in a research report on Friday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.27.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 4,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.78, for a total value of $1,366,435.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 466,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,642,532.94. This represents a 1.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter C. Farrell sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.22, for a total transaction of $520,440.00. Following the sale, the director owned 62,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,334,790.06. This trade represents a 3.09% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 16,082 shares of company stock valued at $4,152,307 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

ResMed (NYSE: RMD) is a global medical device and cloud-connectivity company focused on improving outcomes for people with sleep-disordered breathing and chronic respiratory conditions. Founded in 1989, the company is headquartered in San Diego, California, and develops, manufactures and distributes a range of devices and software used by patients, clinicians and providers worldwide.

ResMed’s product portfolio centers on noninvasive ventilation and sleep therapy equipment, including continuous positive airway pressure (CPAP) and bilevel devices, masks and related accessories for the treatment of obstructive sleep apnea and other respiratory disorders.

