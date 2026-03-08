Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Trims Holdings in Invitation Home $INVH

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its stake in shares of Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,283,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 193,429 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.35% of Invitation Home worth $242,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carnegie Lake Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invitation Home by 1.2% in the third quarter. Carnegie Lake Advisors LLC now owns 33,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Invitation Home by 9.0% during the second quarter. Virtus Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC increased its holdings in Invitation Home by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 4,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Invitation Home by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in Invitation Home by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Invitation Home Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE INVH opened at $26.21 on Friday. Invitation Home has a 12-month low of $25.21 and a 12-month high of $35.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.76 and a 200 day moving average of $27.97.

Invitation Home Increases Dividend

Invitation Home ( NYSE:INVH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $685.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $683.00 million. Invitation Home had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 21.53%.The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. Invitation Home has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.900-1.980 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Invitation Home will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 23rd were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.6%. This is an increase from Invitation Home’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Invitation Home’s payout ratio is 125.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

INVH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore set a $31.00 target price on shares of Invitation Home in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Invitation Home from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Invitation Home from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Invitation Home from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, UBS Group set a $40.00 target price on shares of Invitation Home in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Invitation Home has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.00.

About Invitation Home

Invitation Homes (NYSE: INVH) is a real estate investment trust that specializes in the ownership, operation and leasing of single-family rental homes across the United States. The company focuses on acquiring suburban and urban-adjacent single-family residences and managing them as rental properties for households seeking professionally managed, long-term housing alternatives to traditional homeownership or multifamily rentals.

Operationally, Invitation Homes is involved in the full lifecycle of the single-family rental business: sourcing and acquiring homes, performing renovations and ongoing maintenance, marketing and leasing properties, and providing property management and resident services.

Featured Articles

