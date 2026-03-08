Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF $DFGP Stock Holdings Increased by Curio Wealth LLC

Curio Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGP – Free Report) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 626,726 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,632 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF makes up approximately 14.3% of Curio Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Curio Wealth LLC owned 1.75% of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF worth $34,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF by 134.0% in the third quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF by 8.0% in the third quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 4,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $288,000.

Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DFGP opened at $54.45 on Friday. Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF has a 1 year low of $51.92 and a 1 year high of $56.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.94.

Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF Increases Dividend

About Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.6817 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 16th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.0%. This is a boost from Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.44.

The Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (DFGP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed, seeking to maximize total returns through investments in the global fixed income space. Holdings include debt securities of any credit quality and maturity within 20 years. DFGP was launched on Nov 7, 2023 and is issued by Dimensional.

