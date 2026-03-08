Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM) Cut to Sell at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza Group (LON:DOM – Free Report) to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have GBX 175 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 235.

Get Domino's Pizza Group alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Shore Capital Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on Domino’s Pizza Group from GBX 285 to GBX 250 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Peel Hunt decreased their price target on Domino’s Pizza Group from GBX 350 to GBX 275 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 270.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DOM

Domino’s Pizza Group Trading Up 0.1%

Domino’s Pizza Group Company Profile

Shares of LON:DOM opened at GBX 185.11 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 187.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 188.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -280.73. The company has a market cap of £706.39 million, a PE ratio of 9.35, a P/E/G ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.17. Domino’s Pizza Group has a 52 week low of GBX 164.03 and a 52 week high of GBX 300.60.

(Get Free Report)

Domino’s Pizza is the UK’s leading pizza brand and a major player in the Republic of Ireland.

We are part of the global Domino’s system, the biggest pizza delivery operator in the world. We hold the exclusive master franchise rights in the UK & Ireland under a long term agreement with Domino’s Pizza International Franchising Inc, the international arm of Domino’s Pizza Inc, which owns the Domino’s brand. Our core business is the UK & Ireland, where we have a clear number one market share. We operate a world-class supply chain, making fresh dough and acting as a scale and expert wholesaler of other food and non-food supplies to our franchisees.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.