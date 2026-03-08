DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) Sets New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Friday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $126.00 to $142.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock. DT Midstream traded as high as $142.99 and last traded at $142.33, with a volume of 117364 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $141.77.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of DT Midstream in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $108.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of DT Midstream from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of DT Midstream from $130.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of DT Midstream in a research report on Sunday, February 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.64.

Insider Activity at DT Midstream

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DT Midstream

In other news, CFO Jeffrey A. Jewell acquired 185 shares of DT Midstream stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $136.33 per share, with a total value of $25,221.05. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer owned 89,583 shares in the company, valued at $12,212,850.39. This trade represents a 0.21% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 3,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in DT Midstream by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in DT Midstream by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. VestGen Investment Management lifted its stake in DT Midstream by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. VestGen Investment Management now owns 7,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC lifted its stake in DT Midstream by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 28,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,215,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

DT Midstream Trading Down 0.1%

The firm has a market capitalization of $14.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.87, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $127.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $317.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.07 million. DT Midstream had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 35.48%.During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DT Midstream Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This is an increase from DT Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.10%.

DT Midstream Company Profile

DT Midstream Inc (NYSE: DTM) is a midstream energy company that owns and operates infrastructure for gathering, processing and treating hydrocarbons and produced water. Its core business activities encompass natural gas gathering, cryogenic processing, natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation, and produced-water handling services. These integrated operations enable the company to capture and transport multiple hydrocarbon streams from wellhead to market and to provide essential water management solutions.

The company’s asset footprint is concentrated in the Delaware Basin in West Texas and southeastern New Mexico, where it serves a diverse range of exploration and production customers.

