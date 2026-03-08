Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Acquires 42,552 Shares of HF Sinclair Corporation $DINO

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair Corporation (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 498.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,094 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,552 shares during the quarter. HF Sinclair accounts for approximately 0.5% of Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $2,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in HF Sinclair by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,259,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,631,000 after purchasing an additional 560,194 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in HF Sinclair by 5.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,225,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,764,000 after buying an additional 298,735 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of HF Sinclair by 1.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,895,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,969,000 after buying an additional 27,548 shares during the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the second quarter worth about $70,437,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of HF Sinclair by 12.8% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,198,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,234,000 after buying an additional 136,151 shares during the period. 88.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HF Sinclair stock opened at $56.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. HF Sinclair Corporation has a 12-month low of $24.66 and a 12-month high of $59.33. The company has a market cap of $10.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.67.

HF Sinclair ( NYSE:DINO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.37. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The firm had revenue of $6.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.02) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that HF Sinclair Corporation will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.15%.

DINO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Argus upgraded HF Sinclair to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of HF Sinclair in a research note on Monday, December 29th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on HF Sinclair from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of HF Sinclair from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.73.

HF Sinclair Corporation is a diversified energy manufacturing company engaged in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products across the United States. The company operates a network of refineries and processing facilities that convert crude oil and other feedstocks into fuels and specialty products. Its integrated model encompasses upstream supply agreements, midstream logistics, and downstream marketing channels, positioning HF Sinclair as a key supplier of refined products to wholesale and retail markets.

The company’s core product slate includes gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, and renewable fuels such as renewable diesel and biodiesel.

