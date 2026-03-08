Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Buys 48,405 Shares of Toast, Inc. $TOST

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its stake in Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) by 227.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,655 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,405 shares during the period. Toast makes up about 0.4% of Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Toast were worth $2,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Toast alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Toast in the third quarter worth $27,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Toast during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Toast during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Toast during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Toast during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, President Stephen Fredette sold 1,060 shares of Toast stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total transaction of $32,160.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the president directly owned 913,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,702,452.78. This trade represents a 0.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CRO Jonathan Vassil sold 1,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total transaction of $44,114.36. Following the sale, the executive directly owned 139,893 shares in the company, valued at $4,244,353.62. The trade was a 1.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 100,856 shares of company stock worth $3,540,449. 12.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Toast from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Toast from $51.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $37.00 target price on Toast in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Toast from $60.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $51.00 price target on shares of Toast in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.46.

Get Our Latest Report on TOST

Toast Stock Down 0.4%

TOST opened at $30.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.92 billion, a PE ratio of 56.26 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.16 and a 200-day moving average of $35.37. Toast, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.35 and a 52 week high of $49.66.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Toast had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 5.56%.Toast’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Toast, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Toast declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 12th that allows the company to buyback $0.00 in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Toast Company Profile

(Free Report)

Toast, Inc (NYSE: TOST) is a technology company that builds a cloud-based platform for restaurants and other foodservice businesses. Headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, Toast offers integrated point-of-sale (POS) systems and a suite of software and hardware designed to streamline front-of-house and back-of-house operations. The company went public in 2021 and has positioned itself as a vertically integrated provider for the restaurant industry.

Toast’s product portfolio includes touchscreen POS terminals and handheld order-and-pay devices, kitchen display systems, and peripherals tailored for high-volume foodservice environments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Toast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.