Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Buys 92,448 Shares of Comcast Corporation $CMCSA

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its position in shares of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 730.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,101 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,448 shares during the period. Comcast comprises approximately 0.6% of Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Comcast were worth $3,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Comcast alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Comcast by 2.6% during the second quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 12,275 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Titleist Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Comcast by 4.7% in the second quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC now owns 7,618 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Lakeshore Capital Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Comcast by 2.6% in the third quarter. Lakeshore Capital Group Inc. now owns 13,636 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 32,064 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,144,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 82,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,601,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Arete Research set a $23.00 target price on Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on Comcast from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Barclays set a $28.00 price objective on Comcast and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $31.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.87.

Comcast Price Performance

Shares of CMCSA opened at $31.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $114.81 billion, a PE ratio of 5.94, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.79. Comcast Corporation has a 12-month low of $25.75 and a 12-month high of $37.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.96.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $32.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.35 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 16.17%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.1%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Comcast news, CEO Michael J. Cavanagh sold 57,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.66, for a total transaction of $1,892,549.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 622,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,325,493.76. The trade was a 8.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Comcast

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCSA) is a diversified global media and technology company headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Its principal operations are organized around Comcast Cable, which provides broadband internet, video, voice and wireless services to residential and business customers in the United States under the Xfinity and Comcast Business brands, and NBCUniversal, a media and entertainment group that develops, produces and distributes content across broadcast and cable networks, film, and streaming platforms.

NBCUniversal’s assets include the NBC broadcast network, a portfolio of cable channels, Universal Pictures and other film and television production businesses, and the Peacock streaming service.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.