Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Buys Shares of 107,383 Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc $KDP

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 107,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,739,000. Keurig Dr Pepper comprises 0.5% of Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 15,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 3,627 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 248.0% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 69,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,389,000 after purchasing an additional 49,741 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP grew its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 49.2% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 100,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,452,000 after purchasing an additional 33,258 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the second quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 8.2% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. 93.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Keurig Dr Pepper

In other news, VP Angela A. Stephens sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.52, for a total transaction of $295,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 54,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,599,984. This represents a 15.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Keurig Dr Pepper Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of KDP stock opened at $28.25 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.41 and a 200-day moving average of $27.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc has a 12-month low of $25.03 and a 12-month high of $36.12. The company has a market capitalization of $38.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.33.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. Keurig Dr Pepper has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.130-2.170 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 27th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is 60.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 16th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Keurig Dr Pepper currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.40.

Get Our Latest Report on KDP

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

(Free Report)

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ: KDP) is a North American beverage company formed in July 2018 through the combination of Keurig Green Mountain and Dr Pepper Snapple Group. The company designs, manufactures, markets and distributes a wide range of hot and cold beverages and related equipment, combining Keurig’s single‑serve coffee systems with a large portfolio of carbonated and noncarbonated drink brands. It operates a network of manufacturing, packaging and distribution facilities to supply retail, foodservice and e-commerce channels across its served markets.

The company’s product mix includes single‑serve coffee brewers and coffee pods under the Keurig brand as well as a broad assortment of branded beverages.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.