Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Grows Stock Position in Walmart Inc. $WMT

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its position in Walmart Inc. (NASDAQ:WMT – Free Report) by 25.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,219 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 7,404 shares during the period. Walmart makes up about 0.6% of Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 435,652,710 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $44,898,368,000 after purchasing an additional 3,835,200 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 94,557,532 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,199,712,000 after purchasing an additional 263,718 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the second quarter worth approximately $5,367,770,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.6% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 40,298,623 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,153,176,000 after buying an additional 634,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Walmart by 3.6% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 31,973,329 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,126,775,000 after buying an additional 1,098,342 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on WMT. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $134.00 price objective (up from $129.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Walmart from $128.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 21st. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $125.00 target price (up from $108.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on Walmart from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.76.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 13,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.99, for a total value of $1,574,868.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 727,155 shares in the company, valued at $87,251,328.45. This represents a 1.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.27, for a total transaction of $2,445,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 506,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,962,034.28. This trade represents a 3.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 279,703 shares of company stock worth $34,140,843 in the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walmart Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $123.80 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.81 and a fifty-two week high of $134.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $986.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $121.87 and a 200 day moving average of $111.00.

Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The retailer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.44% and a net margin of 3.07%.The business had revenue of $190.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Walmart has set its FY 2027 guidance at 2.750-2.850 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.610-0.610 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 11th will be issued a $0.2475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 11th. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Walmart’s payout ratio is currently 34.31%.

Key Headlines Impacting Walmart

Here are the key news stories impacting Walmart this week:

About Walmart

(Free Report)

Walmart is a multinational retail corporation that operates a broad portfolio of store formats and digital services. Its core business includes large-format supercenters, discount department stores, neighborhood grocery stores and a membership warehouse chain, Sam’s Club. The company’s merchandising mix covers groceries, household goods, apparel, electronics and pharmacy services, supplemented by private-label products and category-specific offerings. Walmart pairs its physical store network with online platforms and mobile applications to provide omnichannel shopping, fulfillment and delivery options for consumers and businesses.

The company was founded by Sam Walton, who opened the first store in Rogers, Arkansas in 1962; it is headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas.

