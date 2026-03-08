Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Has $1.90 Million Stock Holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. $LVS

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 117.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,299 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 19,057 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $1,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 48.0% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 512 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 7.8% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,449 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in Las Vegas Sands by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 8,528 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 61,993 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $2,697,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 78.4% during the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 710 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. 39.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LVS opened at $53.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.95. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 1 year low of $30.18 and a 1 year high of $70.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.58, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Las Vegas Sands Increases Dividend

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The casino operator reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.08. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 91.40% and a net margin of 12.50%.The company had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from Las Vegas Sands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. Las Vegas Sands’s payout ratio is currently 51.28%.

In other news, CEO Robert G. Goldstein sold 1,198,650 shares of Las Vegas Sands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.68, for a total value of $79,925,982.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Miriam Adelson sold 77,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.56, for a total transaction of $5,269,071.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 23,333,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,576,407,273.96. This represents a 0.33% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 2,477,991 shares of company stock valued at $165,323,554 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

LVS has been the subject of several research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Barclays set a $64.00 price objective on Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley set a $66.00 price objective on Las Vegas Sands in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Seaport Research Partners cut their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.55.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE: LVS) is a global developer and operator of integrated resorts, focused on large-scale properties that combine casino gaming with hotels, convention and exhibition facilities, retail, dining, and entertainment. The company’s operations center on developing and managing full-service resort complexes that serve both leisure and business travelers, with emphasis on convention and trade-show business in addition to gaming revenue streams.

The company’s portfolio has included prominent properties in North America and Asia, most notably The Venetian Resort in Las Vegas and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore, along with a significant presence in Macau through multiple integrated resorts.

