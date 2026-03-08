Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Has $2.62 Million Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. $LOW

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,433 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 6,479 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies makes up about 0.4% of Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LOW. Vinva Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 8.9% in the third quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 39,778 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $10,077,000 after acquiring an additional 3,260 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 31,211 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,844,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 609,837 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $153,258,000 after acquiring an additional 47,065 shares during the last quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund now owns 5,200 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $256,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

LOW opened at $251.89 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $268.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $254.62. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $206.38 and a 52 week high of $293.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $141.30 billion, a PE ratio of 21.26, a P/E/G ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.04. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 61.40% and a net margin of 7.71%.The company had revenue of $20.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Lowe’s Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.250-12.75 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Evercore reduced their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $295.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lowe’s Companies news, CEO Marvin R. Ellison sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.17, for a total value of $4,701,060.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 231,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,341,500.31. This represents a 7.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Companies, Inc is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and digital channels serving both do-it-yourself homeowners and professional contractors. The company offers a broad assortment of products including building materials, lumber, appliances, tools and hardware, plumbing and electrical supplies, paint, flooring, kitchen and bath fixtures, outdoor and garden products, and home decor. Lowe’s also provides a range of services such as installation, home improvement financing, tool and equipment rental, and contractor-focused sales programs.

Operations are centered on a nationwide brick-and-mortar store network supported by distribution centers and an e-commerce platform that enables online ordering, delivery and in-store pickup.

