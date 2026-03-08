Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in RH $RH

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its stake in RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) by 481.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,169 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,419 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd owned approximately 0.05% of RH worth $2,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get RH alerts:

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of RH. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in RH by 1.4% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in RH by 12.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Davidson Kahn Capital Management LLC raised its stake in RH by 0.5% during the third quarter. Davidson Kahn Capital Management LLC now owns 12,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,531,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of RH by 87.8% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of RH by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

RH Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RH opened at $142.22 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $199.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.01. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.67, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 944.39, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.19. RH has a one year low of $123.03 and a one year high of $279.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RH ( NYSE:RH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 11th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $883.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $883.65 million. RH had a negative return on equity of 161.72% and a net margin of 3.22%.The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that RH will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded RH from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of RH in a research report on Wednesday, December 24th. Barclays dropped their price target on RH from $385.00 to $283.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 15th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on RH from $200.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of RH in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $231.19.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on RH

Insider Buying and Selling at RH

In other news, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 2,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $495,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 19,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,391,640. This represents a 10.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 5,154 shares of company stock valued at $1,100,148 in the last ninety days. 27.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RH Profile

(Free Report)

RH, formerly Restoration Hardware, is a design-driven luxury retailer specializing in high-end home furnishings, décor, textiles, lighting and outdoor living products. The company offers a curated collection of furniture pieces—including seating, casegoods, beds and dining items—alongside rugs, art and decorative accessories. RH’s product lines are organized into distinct collections, each reflecting a cohesive design philosophy and premium craftsmanship aimed at the residential and hospitality markets.

Founded in 1979 in Eureka, California, by Stephen Gordon, Restoration Hardware began as a small warehouse in Northern California.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.