Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Invests $2.33 Million in HP Inc. $HPQ

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 85,422 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,326,000.

Get HP alerts:

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HP by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,827 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC increased its position in HP by 4.4% during the third quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 9,261 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in HP by 3.3% in the second quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,470 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in HP by 42.9% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,349 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. boosted its position in HP by 6.4% in the second quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 6,799 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. 77.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Anneliese Olson sold 16,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.83, for a total transaction of $415,306.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,196.27. This trade represents a 99.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ketan M. Patel sold 33,321 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Friday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.19, for a total transaction of $772,713.99. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 34,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $801,724.68. This represents a 49.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on HPQ. UBS Group cut their price target on HP from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (down from $26.00) on shares of HP in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of HP from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of HP from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of HP from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and six have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $21.58.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on HPQ

HP Stock Up 0.6%

NYSE HPQ opened at $19.45 on Friday. HP Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.56 and a twelve month high of $30.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.09. The firm has a market cap of $17.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.18.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The computer maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04. HP had a negative return on equity of 367.41% and a net margin of 4.46%.The company had revenue of $14.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. HP has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.700-0.760 EPS. Research analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HP Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. HP’s payout ratio is 45.45%.

About HP

(Free Report)

HP Inc is an American multinational information technology company that designs, manufactures and sells personal computing devices, printers and related supplies and services. Its product portfolio spans consumer and commercial notebooks and desktops, workstations, displays and accessories, as well as an extensive line of printing hardware that includes home, office and production printers. HP also provides consumables such as ink and toner, managed print services, device deployment and lifecycle support, and software for device and print management.

Founded from the original Hewlett‑Packard Company, HP Inc became a separately traded public company in 2015 following a corporate split that created Hewlett Packard Enterprise to focus on enterprise hardware and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.