Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Invests $2.34 Million in Flowserve Corporation $FLS

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Flowserve Corporation (NYSE:FLS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 44,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,343,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FLS. Boston Partners bought a new position in Flowserve during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $223,561,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 104.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,333,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $230,281,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213,406 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 625.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,314,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $122,978,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995,221 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Flowserve during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $88,247,000. Finally, Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flowserve during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,558,000. 93.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flowserve stock opened at $76.21 on Friday. Flowserve Corporation has a 52 week low of $37.34 and a 52 week high of $92.41. The stock has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.09, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Flowserve ( NYSE:FLS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Flowserve had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 21.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Flowserve has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.200 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Flowserve Corporation will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 27th. This is an increase from Flowserve’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is 32.06%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FLS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of Flowserve in a report on Monday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird set a $98.00 target price on shares of Flowserve in a report on Monday, February 9th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $73.00 price target (up from $60.00) on shares of Flowserve in a report on Friday, November 14th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.80.

Flowserve Corporation (NYSE: FLS) is a leading provider of fluid motion and control products and services. The company designs, manufactures and services engineered and industrial pumps, mechanical seals, valves and related flow management equipment. Flowserve’s offerings are utilized across a broad spectrum of end markets, including oil and gas, power generation, chemical processing, water management, pharmaceutical and semiconductor manufacturing, as well as mining and general industrial applications.

Flowserve’s product portfolio encompasses a wide range of centrifugal and positive displacement pumps, high-performance control valves, butterfly and ball valves, as well as mechanical seals and seal support systems.

