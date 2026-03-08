Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Makes New $2.97 Million Investment in Ares Management Corporation $ARES

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 18,580 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $2,971,000. Ares Management comprises about 0.5% of Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ARES. Nemes Rush Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Ares Management by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 630 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Ares Management by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in Ares Management by 5.5% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,344 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Ares Management by 0.8% in the third quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 8,329 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,284,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 50.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ares Management Stock Performance

ARES stock opened at $109.68 on Friday. Ares Management Corporation has a twelve month low of $106.02 and a twelve month high of $195.26. The firm has a market cap of $36.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.90, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Ares Management Increases Dividend

Ares Management ( NYSE:ARES Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Ares Management had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 19.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Ares Management Corporation will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a $1.35 dividend. This is a positive change from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.9%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 265.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on ARES shares. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $180.00 to $173.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Ares Management from $224.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Ares Management from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $157.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $222.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.67.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Ashish Bhutani bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $126.61 per share, for a total transaction of $1,266,100.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 34,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,313,729.31. The trade was a 41.54% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Judy D. Olian bought 480 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $124.43 per share, for a total transaction of $59,726.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 29,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,699,801.62. This trade represents a 1.64% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 36.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corporation (NYSE: ARES) is a global alternative asset manager that provides investment solutions across credit, private equity and real estate. The firm originates and manages capital across a range of strategies including direct lending, syndicated and special situations credit, private equity buyouts and growth investments, and real estate equity and debt. Ares serves institutional investors, insurance companies, pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, and high‑net‑worth clients through both commingled funds and bespoke managed account structures.

Within credit, Ares offers strategies spanning leveraged loans, structured credit, opportunistic and distressed debt, and specialty finance, with an emphasis on underwriting, portfolio construction and active asset management.

