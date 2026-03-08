Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Makes New Investment in Autodesk, Inc. $ADSK

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,225 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,977,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Tripletail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Consulate Inc. bought a new position in Autodesk during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Autodesk during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK opened at $260.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $256.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $288.85. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $215.01 and a 52-week high of $329.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.45.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The software company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 53.51% and a net margin of 15.60%.The business’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.29 earnings per share. Autodesk has set its FY 2027 guidance at 12.290-12.560 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 2.820-2.860 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Autodesk from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 27th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Autodesk from $400.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $375.00 price objective on Autodesk in a report on Friday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Autodesk from $319.00 to $336.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Autodesk from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Autodesk currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $341.96.

Autodesk, Inc (NASDAQ: ADSK) is a software company that develops design and creation tools for the architecture, engineering and construction (AEC), manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries. Headquartered in San Rafael, California, the company was founded in 1982 and is best known for pioneering CAD (computer-aided design) software. Autodesk sells products and services to a global customer base, including architects, engineers, contractors, product designers, and content creators.

The company’s product portfolio includes industry-standard design and modeling applications such as AutoCAD, Revit, Inventor, Fusion 360, Maya and 3ds Max, as well as cloud-based collaboration and project management platforms like BIM 360 and Autodesk Construction Cloud.

