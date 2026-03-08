Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Makes New Investment in Federal Signal Corporation $FSS

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE:FSS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 17,850 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $2,124,000.

Get Federal Signal alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in Federal Signal by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,842 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 50.0% in the third quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 0.8% in the third quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 12,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Federal Signal by 9.5% during the second quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. 92.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Federal Signal Price Performance

NYSE:FSS opened at $108.65 on Friday. Federal Signal Corporation has a 12-month low of $66.47 and a 12-month high of $132.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $114.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Federal Signal Increases Dividend

Federal Signal ( NYSE:FSS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.08. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 20.14% and a net margin of 11.31%.The business had revenue of $597.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Federal Signal has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.500-4.800 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Federal Signal Corporation will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from Federal Signal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FSS shares. CJS Securities upgraded Federal Signal from a “market perform” rating to a “market outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Federal Signal in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.75.

Read Our Latest Report on Federal Signal

Federal Signal Profile

(Free Report)

Federal Signal Corporation (NYSE: FSS), headquartered in Oak Brook, Illinois, is a diversified industrial company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad range of products and services for municipal, commercial and industrial customers worldwide. Founded in 1901 in Chicago, the company has grown through a combination of organic investment and strategic acquisitions to become a leading provider of environmental management and safety and security solutions.

Federal Signal operates through two primary business segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Signal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Signal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.