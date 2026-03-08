Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Makes New Investment in Waste Connections, Inc. $WCN

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,911,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in Waste Connections by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 0.8% during the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 7,895 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 1.6% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 4.3% during the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Waste Connections by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,853 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WCN stock opened at $170.25 on Friday. Waste Connections, Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.65 and a twelve month high of $201.66. The stock has a market cap of $43.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $168.53 and a 200 day moving average of $172.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 11.37%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 25th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is 33.57%.

A number of research firms recently commented on WCN. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce set a $208.00 target price on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $186.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 target price (down from $219.00) on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $213.00 target price on Waste Connections and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.75.

Waste Connections (NYSE: WCN) is a North American integrated waste services company that provides a range of solid waste and environmental services to municipal, commercial, industrial and residential customers. The company offers collection, transportation, transfer, disposal and recycling services, and operates an extensive network of transfer stations and disposal facilities. Waste Connections positions itself as a provider of infrastructure-driven waste solutions across many regions of the United States and Canada.

The company’s operating activities include routine curbside and commercial collection, roll-off and container services, operation of landfills and transfer stations, and recycling and resource recovery programs.

