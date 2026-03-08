Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. $HON

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 267.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,696 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,512 shares during the period. Honeywell International accounts for approximately 0.4% of Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International by 491.7% during the third quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 142 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Howard Hughes Medical Institute purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the second quarter worth $33,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 116.7% in the third quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 833.3% during the third quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 168 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. 75.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Honeywell International

In related news, VP Robert D. Mailloux sold 10,549 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.00, for a total value of $2,415,721.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 4,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,099,887. This represents a 68.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director D Scott Davis sold 2,367 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $568,080.00. Following the sale, the director owned 31,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,459,440. The trade was a 7.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,190 shares of company stock worth $4,244,287. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of HON stock opened at $235.29 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $225.66 and a 200 day moving average of $211.74. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $169.21 and a 1 year high of $248.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.92.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.60 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 40.64% and a net margin of 12.74%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th will be given a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HON shares. HSBC lowered their price objective on Honeywell International from $290.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Honeywell International from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Vertical Research downgraded Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Honeywell International to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $251.22.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc is a diversified, publicly traded multinational conglomerate (NASDAQ: HON) that designs and manufactures a wide range of commercial and consumer products, engineering services and aerospace systems. The company operates through major business platforms that historically include Aerospace; Building Technologies; Performance Materials and Technologies; and Safety and Productivity Solutions. Its portfolio spans avionics and propulsion systems, building controls and HVAC equipment, process technologies and advanced materials, industrial automation software, and personal protective equipment and scanning solutions.

Honeywell’s aerospace business supplies aircraft manufacturers and operators with engines and auxiliary power units, avionics, flight safety systems and aftermarket services.

