Eli Lilly and Company $LLY Shares Bought by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 700,608 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 226,586 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company makes up about 1.5% of Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned about 0.07% of Eli Lilly and Company worth $534,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 78,621.2% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,552,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,005,392,000 after acquiring an additional 11,537,661 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the second quarter valued at $8,827,714,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,407,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,680,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,038 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 47.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,309,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,761,772,000 after purchasing an additional 744,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 13.4% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,766,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,715,913,000 after purchasing an additional 564,736 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LLY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Research cut shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $1,070.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $930.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,050.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,150.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,229.59.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LLY opened at $990.58 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $623.78 and a twelve month high of $1,133.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,045.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $940.90. The company has a market capitalization of $934.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.16, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.40.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $7.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.48 by $0.06. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 31.66% and a return on equity of 102.94%. The company had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 33.500-35.000 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be given a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.15%.

Eli Lilly and Company News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

