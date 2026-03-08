EnQuest (LON:ENQ) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of EnQuest (LON:ENQ – Free Report) to a neutral rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has GBX 25 target price on the oil and gas development company’s stock, up from their prior target price of GBX 11.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ENQ. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 24 target price on shares of EnQuest in a report on Monday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 20 price target on shares of EnQuest in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 15 price target on shares of EnQuest in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Shore Capital Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 28 price objective on shares of EnQuest in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 22.40.

EnQuest Stock Up 5.9%

EnQuest Company Profile

Shares of ENQ opened at GBX 18.54 on Thursday. EnQuest has a 12-month low of GBX 9.72 and a 12-month high of GBX 18.58. The firm has a market cap of £344.67 million, a P/E ratio of -3.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.07 and a beta of 0.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 13.10 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 11.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 298.30.

EnQuest is providing creative solutions through the energy transition.

EnQuest is an independent energy company. We focus on mature late-life assets, responsibly optimising production to provide energy security. Where we can, we repurpose our infrastructure to deliver renewable energy and decarbonisation projects before executing world-class decommissioning.

Shares in the Company trade on the London Stock Exchange (ENQ.L).

