Entain’s (ENT) Buy Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital Group

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ENT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Entain from GBX 1,158 to GBX 1,029 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Entain to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,150 to GBX 1,090 in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Entain from GBX 1,300 to GBX 1,150 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,200 target price on shares of Entain in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Entain presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,113.80.
In related news, insider Ricky Sandler purchased 621,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 767 per share, for a total transaction of £4,766,015.28. Company insiders own 7.42% of the company’s stock.
- Positive Sentiment: FY25 underlying EBITDA beat forecasts and management highlighted resilient online growth, supporting near-term operating momentum. Entain shares rise as FY25 EBITDA beats forecast, tax hit mitigation doubles
- Positive Sentiment: Entain says its online business is fuelling growth and it is pursuing cost cuts and other measures to offset the UK tax rise — a constructive sign for margins if execution holds. Ladbrokes-owner Entain’s profits climb; to offset UK tax rise with cost cuts
- Positive Sentiment: Management unveiled a £50m UK tax mitigation package and says mitigation measures have doubled, which could blunt the headline tax impact over time. Entain eyeing three iGaming licences in New Zealand, unveils new £50m UK tax mitigation strategy
- Positive Sentiment: Entain is pursuing expansion opportunities (including plans for a stronger push in the UK market and interest in NZ licences), indicating reinvestment and growth initiatives beyond the tax headwinds. Entain eyes full assault on soon to be soft UK market
- Neutral Sentiment: Broker activity: Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on Entain, offering support but not removing tax-driven volatility. Digital Look (Broker Ratings)
- Negative Sentiment: Entain took large UK tax charges that drove reported losses (quarterly and annual hits reported between ~£488m–£650m/£681m in different reports), widening statutory losses and weighing on investor sentiment. Entain warns higher UK gambling taxes risk boosting illegal betting market amid £681M Q4 loss
- Negative Sentiment: Management warned higher UK gambling taxes could push customers to the illegal market — a regulatory risk that could undermine revenue if policy or player behaviour changes unfavourably. Entain warns higher UK gambling taxes risk boosting illegal betting market amid £681M Q4 loss
- Negative Sentiment: Impairment and non-cash charges hit the bottom line in 2025, amplifying the statutory loss and adding uncertainty to near-term earnings power. Entain grows revenue but impairment charges hit bottom line in 2025
- Negative Sentiment: Additional reporting highlights a sizable tax-related cash hit (reports cite up to ~£500m from related tax issues), reinforcing concerns about near-term earnings and cash flow volatility. Ladbrokes owner reveals £500m hit from Reeves’s tax raid
Entain Company Profile
Entain plc (LSE: ENT) is a FTSE100 company and is one of the world’s largest sports betting and gaming groups, operating both online and in the retail sector. The Group owns a comprehensive portfolio of established brands; Sports brands include BetCity, bwin, Coral, Crystalbet, Eurobet, Ladbrokes, Neds, Sportingbet, Sports Interaction, STS, SuperSport and TAB NZ; Gaming brands include Foxy Bingo, Gala, GiocoDigitale, Ninja Casino, Optibet, Partypoker and PartyCasino. The Group owns proprietary technology across all its core product verticals and in addition to its B2C operations provides services to a number of third-party customers on a B2B basis.
The Group has a 50/50 joint venture, BetMGM, a leader in sports betting and iGaming in the US.
