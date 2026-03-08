Entain’s (ENT) Buy Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital Group

Shore Capital Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Entain (LON:ENT – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ENT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Entain from GBX 1,158 to GBX 1,029 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Entain to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,150 to GBX 1,090 in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Entain from GBX 1,300 to GBX 1,150 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,200 target price on shares of Entain in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Entain presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,113.80.

Entain stock opened at GBX 584.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.78, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.52. Entain has a one year low of GBX 452.50 and a one year high of GBX 1,031.50. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.74 billion, a PE ratio of -6.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 650.94 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 752.69.

In related news, insider Ricky Sandler purchased 621,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 767 per share, for a total transaction of £4,766,015.28. Company insiders own 7.42% of the company’s stock.

Entain plc (LSE: ENT) is a FTSE100 company and is one of the world’s largest sports betting and gaming groups, operating both online and in the retail sector. The Group owns a comprehensive portfolio of established brands; Sports brands include BetCity, bwin, Coral, Crystalbet, Eurobet, Ladbrokes, Neds, Sportingbet, Sports Interaction, STS, SuperSport and TAB NZ; Gaming brands include Foxy Bingo, Gala, GiocoDigitale, Ninja Casino, Optibet, Partypoker and PartyCasino. The Group owns proprietary technology across all its core product verticals and in addition to its B2C operations provides services to a number of third-party customers on a B2B basis.

The Group has a 50/50 joint venture, BetMGM, a leader in sports betting and iGaming in the US.

