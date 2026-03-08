Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for PBA FY2026 Earnings

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

Pembina Pipeline Corp. (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL) – Investment analysts at Scotiabank decreased their FY2026 earnings estimates for Pembina Pipeline in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 5th. Scotiabank analyst R. Hope now expects that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $1.98 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.00. The consensus estimate for Pembina Pipeline’s current full-year earnings is $2.15 per share. Scotiabank also issued estimates for Pembina Pipeline’s FY2027 earnings at $2.24 EPS.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 21.76%.The firm’s revenue was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also commented on PBA. Zacks Research raised shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. TD Securities downgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Pembina Pipeline from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

Pembina Pipeline Trading Up 0.7%

NYSE:PBA opened at $44.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Pembina Pipeline has a 1-year low of $34.13 and a 1-year high of $45.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.48.

Pembina Pipeline Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is currently 109.47%.

Institutional Trading of Pembina Pipeline

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 309,779 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $12,528,000 after buying an additional 24,400 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 66.3% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 76,566 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,872,000 after buying an additional 30,523 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in Pembina Pipeline during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,658,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 411.1% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,247,976 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $46,820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 14.1% in the second quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,629,929 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $61,139,000 after acquiring an additional 201,096 shares during the last quarter. 55.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation (NYSE: PBA) is a North American energy infrastructure company that develops, owns and operates midstream assets that transport, store and process hydrocarbons. Its core business focuses on the transportation of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs) and condensate, along with gas processing, fractionation, storage and related marketing services. Pembina serves producers, refiners and other energy companies by providing pipeline capacity, terminal services and midstream solutions that link upstream production to downstream markets and export facilities.

The company’s asset base is concentrated in Western Canada, including major operations in Alberta and British Columbia, and it also has operations and commercial activities that extend into the United States.

