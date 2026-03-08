Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for ALGT Q1 Earnings

Get Allegiant Travel alerts:

Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ:ALGT – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for Allegiant Travel in a report released on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the transportation company will earn $3.08 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.01. Zacks Research currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Allegiant Travel’s current full-year earnings is $7.70 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Allegiant Travel’s Q2 2026 earnings at $2.46 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $3.12 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $8.18 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $3.10 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $2.19 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $10.38 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ALGT. Bank of America raised shares of Allegiant Travel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Raymond James Financial lowered shares of Allegiant Travel from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $78.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $60.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.18.

Allegiant Travel stock opened at $79.50 on Friday. Allegiant Travel has a 52-week low of $39.80 and a 52-week high of $118.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.93, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $95.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.83.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Allegiant Travel by 12.9% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 215,531 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,843,000 after purchasing an additional 24,557 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel in the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,124,000. Jump Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 195.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 127,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,023,000 after purchasing an additional 84,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 427,718 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,992,000 after buying an additional 81,987 shares in the last quarter. 85.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Maurice J. Gallagher, Jr. sold 175,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.23, for a total value of $19,990,250.00. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 1,962,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,159,012.04. This represents a 8.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 300,000 shares of company stock valued at $34,350,512. 14.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zacks highlights growth catalysts — management's Sun Country acquisition plan (~$1.5B) and projected $140M of synergies — and argues the combination plus strong leisure travel demand support upside.

Zacks Research has repeatedly raised Q1/Q2/Q4 and FY2026–FY2027 EPS estimates and moved the stock to "Strong‑Buy" — upgrades that can support valuation and attract buy-side interest as consensus earnings power improves.

Reported short‑interest data in recent filings shows "0 shares" and NaN changes — likely a reporting anomaly. There's currently no credible signal of a large short position or imminent squeeze based on those numbers.

Zacks published a note pointing out ALGT is down ~15.4% since its last earnings report and asks whether it can rebound — indicating investor concern about near‑term execution, guidance or margin pressure after earnings. That skepticism likely contributed to today's selling pressure.

Company financials and valuation metrics remain risk factors for some investors — ALGT carries notable leverage (debt/equity ~1.6) and volatile historical profitability (negative trailing P/E), which can amplify downside during short‑term selloffs.

About Allegiant Travel

Allegiant Travel Company is a holding company that operates Allegiant Air, a low‐cost leisure airline offering scheduled and charter air service. The company focuses on connecting underserved secondary markets with popular vacation destinations across the United States. By targeting price‐sensitive leisure travelers, Allegiant Air operates a point‐to‐point network that avoids the traditional hub‐and‐spoke model, providing non‐stop flights from smaller cities to resort and entertainment hubs.

In addition to its core flight operations, Allegiant Travel Company offers packaged travel services that include hotel accommodations, rental cars and attraction tickets through its online portal.

