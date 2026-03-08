Fiona McCarthy Buys 33 Shares of Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG) Stock

Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG – Get Free Report) insider Fiona McCarthy bought 33 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 453 per share, for a total transaction of £149.49.

Get Close Brothers Group alerts:

Fiona McCarthy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 5th, Fiona McCarthy purchased 28 shares of Close Brothers Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 522 per share, with a total value of £146.16.

Close Brothers Group Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of LON:CBG opened at GBX 436.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £657.24 million, a PE ratio of -6.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 503.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 476.23. Close Brothers Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 246.80 and a 1-year high of GBX 563.50.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Close Brothers Group ( LON:CBG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 11th. The company reported GBX 59.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Close Brothers Group had a negative net margin of 8.70% and a negative return on equity of 5.83%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Close Brothers Group plc will post 66.0070671 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on CBG shares. Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of Close Brothers Group to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from GBX 475 to GBX 625 in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and issued a GBX 300 target price on shares of Close Brothers Group in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Close Brothers Group from GBX 550 to GBX 570 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Shore Capital Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 510 price objective on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Close Brothers Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 502.50.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Close Brothers Group

Close Brothers Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, engages in the provision of financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers banking services comprising of debt factoring, invoice discounting, asset-based lending; financing for SMEs, residential housing, transport, industrial equipment, renewable energy, motorcycle, used car, and commercial vehicle financing; insurance, refurbishment, and bridging financing, savings products for individuals and corporates, hire purchase, lease, and loan related services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Close Brothers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Close Brothers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.