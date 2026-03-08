First Trust Advisors LP Boosts Position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. $HII

First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 12.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 670,268 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 76,512 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 1.71% of Huntington Ingalls Industries worth $192,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HII. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $461,000. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. United Capital Management of KS Inc. boosted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 966,622 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $278,272,000 after purchasing an additional 54,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.4% in the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 4,252 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Eric D. Chewning sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $433.44, for a total transaction of $736,848.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 1,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $844,774.56. This represents a 46.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:HII opened at $430.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $408.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $336.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $16.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.00, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.32. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $177.42 and a 1-year high of $460.00.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The aerospace company reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.72 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 4.85%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is currently 35.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on HII. Weiss Ratings cut Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $421.00 target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $384.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. TD Cowen upped their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $384.13.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE: HII) is America’s largest military shipbuilding company and a leading provider of professional services to the U.S. government. Headquartered in Newport News, Virginia, HII designs, constructs and maintains nuclear-powered aircraft carriers, submarines and other complex vessels for the U.S. Navy. The company’s products include nuclear aircraft carriers, Virginia-class and Columbia-class submarines, as well as amphibious assault ships, destroyers and cutters.

Established in 2011 as a spin-off from Northrop Grumman’s shipbuilding operations, HII traces its heritage to two historic builders: Newport News Shipbuilding, founded in the 19th century, and Ingalls Shipbuilding, founded in 1938.

