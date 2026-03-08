First Trust Advisors LP Has $239.90 Million Stake in Primoris Services Co. $PRIM

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its stake in Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Free Report) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,746,912 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 86,193 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 3.23% of Primoris Services worth $239,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PRIM. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Primoris Services during the third quarter valued at $919,000. Marietta Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Primoris Services by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,582 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 3,940 shares in the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Primoris Services by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 138,500 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $19,020,000 after purchasing an additional 18,152 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in Primoris Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,400,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its holdings in Primoris Services by 205,557.1% during the 3rd quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 43,188 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,933,000 after purchasing an additional 43,167 shares during the last quarter. 91.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PRIM opened at $133.11 on Friday. Primoris Services Co. has a 1-year low of $49.10 and a 1-year high of $174.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $147.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.72. The company has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 44.08 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Primoris Services ( NASDAQ:PRIM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. Primoris Services had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 15.23%. Primoris Services’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. Primoris Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.800-6.000 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Primoris Services Co. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.36%.

In other news, Director Carla S. Mashinski sold 2,082 shares of Primoris Services stock in a transaction on Monday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.14, for a total value of $281,361.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 21,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,909,564.20. This trade represents a 8.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John P. Schauerman sold 7,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total value of $1,062,840.00. Following the sale, the director owned 74,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,127,376. The trade was a 9.50% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PRIM. DA Davidson set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Primoris Services in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Primoris Services from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Primoris Services from $143.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Mizuho raised their price target on Primoris Services from $128.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Primoris Services from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.20.

Primoris Services Corporation is a diversified infrastructure construction company that provides a wide range of specialty contracting services across North America. The company’s operations span pipe fabrication, pipeline construction, mechanical and electrical installations, civil and structural work, and maintenance services. Primoris serves clients in the energy, utility, transportation, water and wastewater, and industrial markets, delivering turnkey solutions from design and engineering through construction and operations support.

Within its two primary business segments—Pipeline & Facility and Civil & Utility—Primoris offers pipeline installation, compressor station construction, pump station projects, and above-ground facility work.

