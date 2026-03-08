First Trust Advisors LP Purchases 698,778 Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. $KTOS

First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Free Report) by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,068,863 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 698,778 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 1.82% of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions worth $280,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Kratos Defense & Security Solutions alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,515 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. USA Financial Formulas raised its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 1,660 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. MRP Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 142.7% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 432 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accredited Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 193.5% during the third quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC now owns 408 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.92% of the company’s stock.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Kratos Defense & Security Solutions this week:

Positive Sentiment: Kratos completed the cash acquisition of Israeli firm Orbit Technologies, adding capabilities and personnel that support its unmanned systems and satellite communications strategy. Kratos Defense Completes Cash Acquisition of Orbit Technologies

Kratos completed the cash acquisition of Israeli firm Orbit Technologies, adding capabilities and personnel that support its unmanned systems and satellite communications strategy. Positive Sentiment: Kratos won a multi‑million dollar production contract for a Counter‑UAS system and confirmed its OpenSpace platform is deployed in SSC Space’s Space Go LEO service — tangible revenue/visibility drivers for its unmanned and space businesses. Kratos Defense Weighs New Contracts Equity Raise And OpenSpace Growth Potential

Kratos won a multi‑million dollar production contract for a Counter‑UAS system and confirmed its OpenSpace platform is deployed in SSC Space’s Space Go LEO service — tangible revenue/visibility drivers for its unmanned and space businesses. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and media lists continue to highlight KTOS as a defense/drone play; several firms maintain buy/overweight views and some raised targets recently, supporting demand from retail and institutional momentum. MarketBeat KTOS Coverage

Analysts and media lists continue to highlight KTOS as a defense/drone play; several firms maintain buy/overweight views and some raised targets recently, supporting demand from retail and institutional momentum. Neutral Sentiment: The company completed a major follow‑on equity offering to fund expansion and M&A — this provides firepower for growth but introduces dilution risk investors must price in. Equity Offering and Growth Plans

The company completed a major follow‑on equity offering to fund expansion and M&A — this provides firepower for growth but introduces dilution risk investors must price in. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: CFO Deanna Lund and another insider disclosed sales totaling ~10k+ shares in early March, which some investors view as a near‑term negative signal. Deanna Lund Sells 5,000 Shares

Insider selling: CFO Deanna Lund and another insider disclosed sales totaling ~10k+ shares in early March, which some investors view as a near‑term negative signal. Negative Sentiment: Valuation and volatility risks: KTOS trades at a very high P/E and has shown wide price swings over the past year, raising the risk that momentum reverses if execution or macro tailwinds fade. KTOS Valuation and Metrics

Insider Buying and Selling at Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other news, insider Stacey G. Rock sold 6,066 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.99, for a total value of $533,747.34. Following the transaction, the insider owned 25,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,254,039.83. The trade was a 19.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider David M. Carter sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.36, for a total transaction of $341,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 81,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,996,447.04. This represents a 4.65% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 574,731 shares of company stock worth $50,506,306. Insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on KTOS. B. Riley Financial upped their price target on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $105.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 9th. BNP Paribas Exane set a $80.00 price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $93.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $112.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.28.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on KTOS

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Price Performance

Shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock opened at $87.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 669.28 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.88. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.78 and a 52 week high of $134.00.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a return on equity of 3.34% and a net margin of 1.63%.The firm had revenue of $345.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ: KTOS) is a technology-driven company that specializes in national security and defense solutions for government and military customers. The firm’s core capabilities span unmanned systems, satellite communications, missile defense, cyber security, and directed-energy weapons. Through its integrated approach, Kratos delivers mission-critical products and services designed to enhance operational readiness and support force modernization initiatives.

In the unmanned systems arena, Kratos develops high-performance aerial platforms used as target drones, low-cost attritable aircraft and experimental stealth demonstrators.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.