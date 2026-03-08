First Trust Advisors LP Reduces Position in Citigroup Inc. $C

First Trust Advisors LP lowered its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,552,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 242,527 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.09% of Citigroup worth $157,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 165,851,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,117,313,000 after buying an additional 1,148,451 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Citigroup by 1.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,957,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,645,084,000 after purchasing an additional 411,894 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Citigroup by 2.7% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 33,040,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,353,612,000 after purchasing an additional 879,056 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Citigroup by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 32,290,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,748,571,000 after purchasing an additional 679,967 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,455,929,000. Institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on C shares. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $132.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Wolfe Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $141.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley set a $152.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Citigroup from $115.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.25.

NYSE C opened at $106.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.51 and a 12 month high of $125.16. The stock has a market cap of $186.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $115.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.69.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 14th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $19.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.99 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 34.43%.

In other Citigroup news, insider Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 43,173 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.09, for a total value of $4,796,088.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 45,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,091,810.15. This represents a 48.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Inc is a global financial services company headquartered in New York City with roots tracing back to the City Bank of New York, founded in 1812. The modern Citigroup was created through the 1998 merger of Citicorp and Travelers Group and has since operated as a diversified bank holding company that provides a broad range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments and institutions worldwide.

Citi’s principal businesses include retail and commercial banking, credit card and consumer lending products, wealth management and private banking, and a full suite of institutional services.

