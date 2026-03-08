First Trust Advisors LP Sells 54,635 Shares of NXP Semiconductors N.V. $NXPI

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its stake in NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 805,172 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 54,635 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.32% of NXP Semiconductors worth $183,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NXPI. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 4.6% in the second quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,193 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.5% during the third quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 3,573 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Invera Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.9% during the third quarter. Invera Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,104 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.9% during the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 3,008 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 10,993 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NXPI stock opened at $201.74 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $231.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $222.86. The stock has a market cap of $50.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.41, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. NXP Semiconductors N.V. has a twelve month low of $148.09 and a twelve month high of $256.36.

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The semiconductor provider reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.04. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 26.72%. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.18 EPS. NXP Semiconductors’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. NXP Semiconductors has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.770-3.170 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors N.V. will post 10.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NXPI shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $265.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $285.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Evercore cut their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $292.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $253.67.

In other news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 12,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.94, for a total value of $2,745,179.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 11,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,609,522.34. This trade represents a 51.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Eindhoven, the Netherlands, that designs and supplies mixed-signal and standard product solutions for a broad range of end markets. The company focuses on enabling secure connections and infrastructure for embedded applications, developing technologies used across automotive, industrial and Internet of Things (IoT), mobile, and communication infrastructure segments. NXP’s offerings target customers that require reliable, secure, and high-performance semiconductor components for connected devices and systems.

Product lines include microcontrollers and application processors, secure elements and authentication technologies, RF and high-power analog components, connectivity solutions, and vehicle networking and infotainment systems.

