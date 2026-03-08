Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $516,000 Stock Holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. $HWM

Fisher Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 66.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,189 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 1.2% in the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 4,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. REAP Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 24.1% during the third quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 52.0% during the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 1.4% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 2.6% during the third quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HWM shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $228.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $278.00 price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $228.00 price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.95.

Howmet Aerospace Trading Down 0.9%

NYSE HWM opened at $250.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $100.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.21. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.04 and a twelve month high of $267.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $229.24 and its 200 day moving average is $206.08.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 18.27%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Howmet Aerospace has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.090-1.110 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 4.350-4.550 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 6th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 6th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Howmet Aerospace news, VP Barbara Lou Shultz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 23,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,207,240. The trade was a 4.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Neil Edward Marchuk sold 45,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.70, for a total transaction of $11,364,255.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 107,008 shares in the company, valued at $26,933,913.60. The trade was a 29.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 1.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Howmet Aerospace Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc is an industrial technology company that designs, manufactures and repairs engineered metal products for the aerospace, transportation and industrial markets. Its product portfolio includes precision castings and forgings, engineered fasteners, seamless rolled rings, and complex components for turbine engines, airframes and industrial gas turbines. The company also provides aftermarket services such as component repair, overhaul and parts distribution to support the operating fleet of commercial and military customers.

Howmet serves a global customer base of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket operators, with manufacturing, service and distribution facilities across North America, Europe and Asia.

