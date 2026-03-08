Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Reduce” from Analysts

Shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.00.

Get Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on FMS shares. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 20th. Erste Group Bank lowered Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Truist Financial set a $28.00 target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Stock Performance

Shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA stock opened at $22.96 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.39. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a one year low of $20.94 and a one year high of $30.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.91.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 5.03%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FMS. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 14,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 373,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,684,000 after purchasing an additional 78,956 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 219.5% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,618 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Midwest Trust Co purchased a new position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the second quarter valued at $282,000. Institutional investors own 8.37% of the company’s stock.

About Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

(Get Free Report)

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA is the world’s largest integrated provider of products and services for individuals with renal diseases. The company’s primary business activities encompass the operation of dialysis clinics and the manufacture and distribution of dialysis equipment, dialysis machines, dialyzers, consumables and related therapies. Through its global network of clinics, Fresenius Medical Care delivers comprehensive kidney care, including hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis treatments, patient education and support services.

In its products segment, the company designs and produces dialysis machines, water treatment systems and disposables such as high‐flux dialyzers and bloodlines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.