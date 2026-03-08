FY2026 Earnings Forecast for Azitra Issued By Zacks Research

Get Azitra alerts:

Azitra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AZTR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research increased their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of Azitra in a report released on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Research analyst J. Vandermosten now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.71) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.88). The consensus estimate for Azitra’s current full-year earnings is ($2.78) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Azitra’s FY2027 earnings at ($0.55) EPS.

Azitra Stock Up 2.5%

Azitra stock opened at $0.18 on Friday. Azitra has a 1-year low of $0.15 and a 1-year high of $2.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.46.

About Azitra

Azitra Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing live bacterial therapies for dermatological conditions. Headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, the company leverages its proprietary ActoBiotic platform to formulate topical treatments that aim to modulate the skin’s native microbial ecosystem.

The company’s lead investigational therapies are being evaluated in early-phase clinical studies for inflammatory skin disorders, including atopic dermatitis and other conditions characterized by microbial imbalance.

