FY2026 Earnings Forecast for WSP Global Issued By Scotiabank

WSP Global Inc. (TSE:WSP – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Scotiabank raised their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for WSP Global in a report issued on Thursday, March 5th. Scotiabank analyst J. Goldman now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $11.77 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $11.58. Scotiabank currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $284.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for WSP Global’s current full-year earnings is $9.57 per share. Scotiabank also issued estimates for WSP Global’s FY2027 earnings at $13.20 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on WSP. TD Securities cut their price objective on WSP Global from C$335.00 to C$311.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Raymond James Financial boosted their target price on shares of WSP Global from C$310.00 to C$340.00 in a report on Sunday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$360.00 to C$320.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of WSP Global from C$335.00 to C$338.00 in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of WSP Global from C$304.00 to C$309.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and nine have issued a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$328.18.

WSP Global Stock Down 0.8%

WSP stock opened at C$224.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$30.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.15. WSP Global has a twelve month low of C$213.18 and a twelve month high of C$291.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$250.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$260.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.38.

About WSP Global

WSP Global Inc provides engineering and design services to clients in the Transportation & Infrastructure, Property and Buildings, Environment, Power and Energy, Resources, and Industry sectors. It also offers strategic advisory services. The firm operates through four reportable segments namely, Canada, Americas ( US and Latin America), EMEIA (Europe, Middle East, India and Africa), and APAC (Asia Pacific, comprising Australia, New Zealand and Asia).

