FY2026 EPS Estimate for Gildan Activewear Reduced by Analyst

Gildan Activewear Inc. (TSE:GIL – Free Report) (NYSE:GIL) – Scotiabank lowered their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for Gildan Activewear in a research note issued on Thursday, March 5th. Scotiabank analyst J. Zamparo now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $5.79 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $6.10. The consensus estimate for Gildan Activewear’s current full-year earnings is $4.55 per share. Scotiabank also issued estimates for Gildan Activewear’s FY2027 earnings at $7.04 EPS.

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (NYSE:GIL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported C$1.31 earnings per share for the quarter. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 20.25% and a net margin of 11.00%.The firm had revenue of C$1.41 billion during the quarter.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on GIL. TD Securities lifted their price target on Gildan Activewear from C$77.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Desjardins increased their price objective on Gildan Activewear from C$95.00 to C$108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gildan Activewear presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$85.75.

Shares of GIL opened at C$84.87 on Friday. Gildan Activewear has a 52 week low of C$52.77 and a 52 week high of C$100.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.08. The firm has a market cap of C$15.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.29, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$91.76 and a 200-day moving average of C$84.59.

Gildan is a leading manufacturer of everyday basic apparel. The Company’s product offering includes activewear, underwear, socks, and intimates sold to a broad range of customers, including wholesale distributors, screenprinters, embellishers, retailers or e-commerce platforms, as well as global lifestyle brand companies. Gildan markets its products in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America, under a diversified portfolio of Company-owned brands including Gildan®, Hanes®, Comfort Colors®, American Apparel®, ALLPRO¿, GOLDTOE®, Peds®, Bali®, Playtex®, Maidenform®, Bonds®, as well as Champion® which is under an exclusive licensing agreement for the printwear channel in the U.S.

