FY2026 EPS Forecast for Capstone Copper Lowered by Analyst

Capstone Copper Corp. (TSE:CS – Free Report) – Scotiabank reduced their FY2026 earnings estimates for Capstone Copper in a research note issued on Thursday, March 5th. Scotiabank analyst O. Wowkodaw now expects that the mining company will earn $0.57 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.59. Scotiabank has a “Outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Capstone Copper’s current full-year earnings is $0.85 per share. Scotiabank also issued estimates for Capstone Copper’s FY2027 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

Capstone Copper (TSE:CS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The mining company reported C$0.14 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$906.88 million for the quarter. Capstone Copper had a net margin of 13.27% and a return on equity of 9.77%.

CS has been the subject of several other reports. Desjardins downgraded shares of Capstone Copper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$18.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. Clarkson Capital raised Capstone Copper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Capstone Copper from C$17.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Capstone Copper from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce downgraded Capstone Copper from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$20.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$16.61.

TSE CS opened at C$11.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.58. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.41, a P/E/G ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$14.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$12.65. Capstone Copper has a 1 year low of C$4.98 and a 1 year high of C$18.04.

Capstone Copper Corp is a company that mines, explores, and develops mineral properties in the Americas. Specifically, the group has operating mines in the US, Mexico, and Canada, and development projects in Chile and Canada. Capstone’s main focus is copper, but the company also produces zinc, lead, molybdenum, silver, and gold.

